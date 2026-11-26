Tata Trusts have passed resolutions to initiate proceedings in the Bombay High Court against N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, challenging the validity of the September board decision and seeking Rs 65 crore in damages, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Ratan Tata Trust (RDTT) passed circular resolutions on Nov. 25 authorising the legal action. The trusts are also seeking an injunction restraining Tata Sons from acting on the reappointment or passing resolutions without the affirmative votes required under its Articles of Association.

The challenge centres on the Tata Sons board's Sept. 17 decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five-year term from Feb. 21, 2027. The trusts contend that the resolution did not secure the affirmative votes required under Article 121 and was therefore invalid.

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The trusts are seeking Rs 50 crore in damages through SDTT and Rs 15 crore through RDTT, along with interest at 18%, the sources said.

Board Vote

Chandrasekaran's reappointment followed a series of discussions over his next term. The board had agreed in principle to an extension in September 2025, but the decision remained unresolved after discussions in May and June this year. Chandrasekaran subsequently indicated in August that he would not seek another term.

The nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) met on Sept. 3 and asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision. The committee cited his contribution to the group and its broader interests and recommended that he continue as executive chairman.

Chandrasekaran subsequently agreed to reconsider his decision, and the board reappointed him on Sept. 17 for a further five years.

The decision was passed by a majority vote. Noel Tata opposed the reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan supported it. Harish Manwani, who presided over the discussion, exercised his casting vote in favour of the resolution, according to the information previously reported.

The trusts maintain that the affirmative vote required under Article 121 was not obtained. They have argued that the casting vote did not meet the requirements under the Articles of Association and that conditions attached to the resolution were not fulfilled.

Conflict Dispute

Noel Tata has also questioned Srinivasan's participation in the process, citing his links to TVS Motor Company and reported commercial dealings between TVS Motor and Hanno One Warehousing, a company linked to Chandrasekaran's family.

In an Oct. 26 letter to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel questioned whether the board had been informed about the dealings before considering Chandrasekaran's reappointment. He also challenged Srinivasan's participation in the NRC deliberations on Sept. 3 and the board vote on Sept. 17.

Hanno One Warehousing is linked to Chandrasekaran's wife, Lalitha, and son, Pranav. Noel's letter referred to reported commercial arrangements between TVS Motor and Hanno One, including a lease of land near TVS Motor's Hosur plant and the construction of a facility.

Noel argued that Srinivasan should have disclosed the dealings and recused himself from the deliberations and vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment. He also sought disclosures, board records and details of the legal opinions relied upon to support the reappointment.

Tata Sons has denied that there was a conflict of interest in the matter. In a response to Noel, the company had said disclosures concerning Hanno One had been made in April 2025 to companies chaired by Chandrasekaran and that the TVS Motor transaction did not require disclosure to Tata Sons.

Records Sought

Noel has repeatedly sought the audio and video recordings of the Sept. 17 board meeting and the Sept. 3 NRC meeting, along with minutes, voting records and other documents relating to the reappointment.

Tata Sons rejected his earlier request for the recording of the Sept. 17 meeting, saying it did not have a practice of sharing recordings of physical board meetings with directors. The company also defended its handling of disclosures relating to TVS Motor and Hanno One.

In a subsequent letter, Noel reiterated his request for the recordings and objected to Srinivasan's participation in the reappointment process, according to reports.

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