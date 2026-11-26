The Nifty FMCG index is on course for its strongest monthly performance in 17 years, rising 14.5% so far in November. The gain marks its biggest monthly advance since July 2009 and signals a sharp turnaround after a prolonged period of underperformance.

All constituents of the index are trading higher this month, with gains ranging from 8% to 16%. Marico has led the advance with a 16.5% gain, followed by ITC and Godrej Consumer Products, both up 16%. Colgate and Emami have gained around 15% each.

On Thursday, however, the Nifty FMCG index was trading 0.6% lower around 10:10 am.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Consumer Growth Picks Up

A recovery in demand, analysts believe, is supporting the sector. Revenue growth among the top 60 consumer companies reached a median of around 16% in the September quarter, the strongest in nearly three years. Volume growth has also improved, with weighted average growth at approximately 9% in the first half of FY27.

READ | Wipro, Infosys, Coforge: IT Stocks Rally As Bernstein Sees A $2.1 Trillion AI Opportunity, But Warns Of A Widening Gap

Foreign investor flows have provided another tailwind. FMCG stocks attracted more than $300 million in net FPI buying in the first half of November. The sector, however, remains underweight in foreign investor portfolios, leaving scope for further institutional positioning.

Valuations Offer Some Headroom

Despite the rally, the Nifty FMCG index trades at 35.4 times earnings, below its five-year average of 43.2 times.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Consumer Products trades at 18.7 times estimated FY28 earnings, followed by Emami at 21.7 times and Jyothy Labs at 24.4 times.

Patanjali has the highest indicated return potential at 24%, followed by Varun Beverages at 17% and Britannia at 12%.

Margins And Commodity Costs In Focus

The recovery still faces risks, analysts warned. While margins have remained resilient, price increases have not fully offset input cost pressures. Median EBITDA margins have contracted year on year in home and personal care and food and beverages. Staples FY28 earnings estimates have also been cut by around 1%, despite revenue upgrades.

Key variables to watch include volume growth, crude prices, a deficient monsoon and commodity inflation.

READ | 17 Days Of FII Buying, Record Rs 1.22 Lakh Crore Inflows In November: Why Financials Are Getting The Lion's Share

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.