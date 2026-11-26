As we approach the final days of November, foreign investors have poured a record amount of money into Indian equities, marking their strongest monthly buying on record. But the inflows have not been evenly spread, with financial services accounting for more than half of sectoral investments, while capital goods remained a key pocket of selling.

Net foreign portfolio investor (FPI) buying in Indian equities crossed Rs 1.22 lakh crore in November, making it the highest-ever monthly inflow, data compiled by NDTV Profit showed.

The previous record was Rs 70,896 crore in November 2020. Foreign investors have also maintained a buying streak for 17 consecutive sessions until November 25, 2026.

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The latest buying momentum included net purchases of Rs 5,673 crore on November 23 and Rs 4,479 crore on November 25, taking combined buying on the two sessions to Rs 10,152 crore. Gross purchases on November 25 stood at Rs 24,310 crore.

Financial Services Attract 51% Of Sectoral Inflows

Financial services emerged as the biggest beneficiary of foreign buying, attracting net inflows of Rs 43,102 crore as of November 15, 2026. This accounted for around 51% of total net equity inflows of Rs 84,291 crore during the period.

Telecom stocks received Rs 7,570 crore, closely followed by auto and auto components at Rs 7,551 crore. Consumer services attracted Rs 6,519 crore, while IT stocks saw net inflows of Rs 5,080 crore.

The concentration of buying in financial services stands out, with the sector attracting substantially more foreign money than any other segment.

Capital Goods Face The Biggest Outflows

Capital goods was the biggest sectoral laggard, recording net outflows of Rs 3,781 crore as of November 15.

Chemicals saw outflows of Rs 370 crore, followed by textiles at Rs 98 crore. Forest materials and diversified sectors recorded smaller outflows of Rs 10 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively.

Only five sectors reported negative net equity flows during the period, while financial services led the buying.

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