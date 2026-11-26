Oil Manufacturing Companies bore the brunt of the energy disruption triggered by the West Asia conflict, with margins narrowing sharply and profits taking a hit. However, a tumbling crude oil has lifted the outlook for OMCs in the eyes of brokerages like Jefferies and JPMorgan.

"OMCs integrated margins have turned firmly positive with the sharp correction in Brent over November," noted Jefferies.

Despite the margin correction, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) remain 20% and 22% down, respectively.

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"BPCL and IOCL stocks are down 20%/22% respectively since the start of the Middle Eastern conflict. Both stocks have seen muted reaction to the falling crude price making risk-reward favorable in our view," Jefferies highlighted, while re-iterating 'buy' ratings on both these stocks.

At present, BPCL is trading at a valuation that is one standard deviation below its historical average forward price-to-book multiple despite improving earnings prospects, implying that the market is not valuing it as much as it should. Similarly, IOCL is also valued below its long-term average, while HPCL has surged over the past month and now trades at a 14% premium to its historical average valuation, according to Jefferies.

JPMorgan is also bullish IOCL and BPCL and underlined that the 'buy' math for OMCs is simple, Oil prices should fall over the next few months, and the share prices of HPCL/BPCL and IOCL have a strong negative correlation to crude, making their valuations more attractive.

"JPMorgan Commodities Research expects the crude market to remain oversupplied in CY27, even with Middle East supplies remaining marginally constrained and stockbuilding at large buyers, with the surplus continuing into 2028," the brokerage underlined.

Additionally, it also pointed out that path to a lower outcome could be rocky; oil could remain volatile, based on the changing intensity of the conflict in the Middle East.

"Investors willing to look through near-term uncertainty to one-year returns should find the OMCs attractive, in our view. We prefer BPCL and IOCL," JPMorgan stated.

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