LG Electronics India shares declined over 3% in early trade on Thursday, Nov. 26, after the company's promoter, LG Electronics Inc., announced plans to sell up to 2% of its stake in the Indian arm to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

At around 9:38 a.m., the stock is trading at Rs 1,764.9 apiece on the NSE, down 2.94% from its previous close at Rs 1,818.4.

The extent of the promoter's stake reduction and the resulting increase in public shareholding will remain in focus as investors will track the progress of the proposed stake sale.

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LG Electronics India Promoter To Sell Up To 2% Stake

In a regulatory filing dated Nov. 25, LG Electronics India intimated that its promoter, LG Electronics Inc., intends to sell up to 2% of the company's total issued and paid-up equity share capital, amounting to 13,575,447 shares, through the stock exchanges.

The sale will take place in a single or multiple tranches and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. The proposed divestment is aimed at complying with the minimum public shareholding requirements under the applicable regulations.

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As of Nov. 25, LG Electronics Inc. held an 85% stake in the Indian company. Following the proposed sale of up to 2%, the promoter's shareholding is expected to decline to 83%. The company has also submitted an undertaking from its promoter to the stock exchanges in connection with the proposed transaction.

LG Electronics India Share Price Performance

Before today's decline, the consumer durable stock rallied around 18.4% in 2026 and has remained up since its listing on Oct. 14, 2025.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 64.13 times, with a market cap of Rs 1,19,592.91 crore.

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