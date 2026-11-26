The Securities and Exchange Board of India is closely examining the structure of Tata Steel's proposed Rs 28,000 crore sale of its downstream businesses to APL Apollo Tubes amid governance concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

The regulator's scrutiny centres on the transaction structure, including related-party transaction norms and corporate governance considerations, the people said. SEBI is currently in a wait-and-watch mode as the transaction could undergo changes in its structure, they added.

The deal involves Tata Steel transferring its tubes business and its colour-coated steel business to APL Apollo Tubes for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore. The transaction also involves Tata Steel acquiring a significant stake in APL Apollo Tubes and making an open offer for additional shares.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The regulatory examination comes as the companies seek to consolidate Tata Steel's downstream operations under APL Apollo Tubes, which is expected to become the group's platform for tubes and colour-coated steel products.

READ | APL Apollo's Gupta Wants Minority Holders To Get Rs 200/Share More, Says Tata Steel's Narendran

Deal Structure

Under the proposed transaction, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire Tata Steel's tubes business for Rs 11,700 crore and Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, which operates in the metal and coated steel business, for Rs 16,300 crore.

The acquired businesses have a combined capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, comprising 1.7 million tonnes in tubes and 0.8 million tonnes in coated steel products.

Tata Steel has also agreed to acquire a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo Tubes from its promoters at Rs 2,100 per share. It will make an open offer for an additional 26% stake at Rs 2,301.40 per share.

The transactions are part of a broader arrangement under which Tata Steel intends to consolidate its downstream tubes and colour-coated steel operations through APL Apollo Tubes.

READ | Tata Steel May Sweeten Deal For APL Apollo Minority Shareholders As Stock Slides

Governance Concerns

The scrutiny centres on related-party transaction norms and corporate governance concerns surrounding the transaction structure, the people said.

SEBI is monitoring developments as the proposed transaction progresses, with the possibility of changes to the structure under consideration, they added.

The regulator is currently in a wait-and-watch mode, the people said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.