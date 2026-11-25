The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has invited applications for the fourth cohort of its Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics. Offered in partnership with Jaro Education, that offers online education programmes, the latest course is designed for working professionals who want to enhance their managerial, technological and analytical skills.

The seven-month programme is scheduled to commence from December 20, 2026, and will be a combination of virtual and on-campus classes.

IIM Mumbai Advanced Project Management Course Cost

Interested candidates who wish to undertake the executive programme will need to spend Rs 2.20 lakh, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). An additional application fee of Rs 1,000, exclusive of GST, will also be applicable. The combined cost of the programme and application stands at Rs 2,21,000 before applicable taxes.

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Who Can Apply for IIM Mumbai's Advanced Project Management Course?

Graduates from any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university and a minimum of three years of professional experience and Diploma holders with at least five years of work experience.

Key Details of IIM Mumbai's Executive Programme

Course duration: Seven months

Commencement date: December 20, 2026

Learning format: Live online classes and campus immersion

Campus visit: Two days towards the end of the course

Programme fee: Rs 2,20,000 + GST

Application fees: Rs 1,000 + GST

Certification: Certificate of Completion

What Will Candidates Learn?

The curriculum will cover budgeting, risk assessment, project execution, leadership, Agile methodologies and emerging technologies. Participants will get to explore how artificial intelligence and analytical tools can improve business decisions and project outcomes.

Speaking about technological advancements in the sector, IIM Mumbai Director Professor Manoj K Tiwari told NDTV: "As AI and generative AI increasingly become part of enterprise workflows, project management is also moving towards greater automation and predictive decision-making."

Citing projections by the Project Management Institute (PMI), IIM Mumbai highlighted that the global economy could need 25 million additional project professionals by 2030. The institute also pointed to growing organisational demand for employees capable of combining conventional management expertise with digital and analytical competencies.

Interested candidates can visit the Jaro Education programme guide to check the fee structure, curriculum, eligibility requirements and other admission-related information.

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