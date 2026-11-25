Online delivery platform Flipkart, on Wednesday, announced Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as chief executive officer (CEO) after more than eleven years with the company.

Under his leadership, the Flipkart business grew over five times, strengthening its position as one of India's leading e-commerce companies and helping transform the country's digital commerce landscape.

According to the company spokesperson, Flipkart will announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, currently the chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, and the Flipkart board will lead the organisation in the interim.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO, Walmart International. “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart and we're excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better.”

During his stint with Flipkart, The Big Billion Days became synonymous with India's festive shopping season. Flipkart also pioneered several innovations and industry firsts, expanded its reach across the country and built new capabilities and services for consumers and sellers, the company said in a statemet. His leadership and focus on running a business with strong governance helped shape the evolution of Indian e-commerce and build an ecosystem that has created opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and millions of consumers.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart's growth,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart.

“Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I'm grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success.”

Walmart remains committed to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India. Flipkart has a strong market position, a well-established business and significant opportunities ahead as it continues to serve customers, sellers and partners across the country.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.