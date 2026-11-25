Anthropic may be among the world's most valuable artificial intelligence (AI) companies, with a valuation of around $1.18 trillion, but its ability to raise money through debt markets could face significant challenges. Wall Street expects the company's potential bond issues to carry a junk rating, reflecting concerns over its profitability, massive spending commitments and ability to meet long-term financial obligations.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), several large bond-fund managers expect Anthropic to receive a credit rating in the BB category, one or two notches below investment grade. Such a rating would classify its bonds as high-yield or junk debt, potentially increasing borrowing costs and limiting access to institutional investors.

The concerns come even after Anthropic raised more than $100 billion last week. The AI company has committed to spending approximately $900 billion over the coming years to secure the computing infrastructure required to develop and operate its AI models.

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Anthropic reported revenue of $17 billion in the latest quarter but remained loss-making due to substantial computing expenditure. Its lack of diversified business operations is another concern for bond investors.

Anthropic stock price slipped below the IPO price amid heavy selling. The stock ended 6.5% lower at $81.90 apiece on Tuesday, below its IPO price of $83.00.

Why Does The Rating Matter?

An investment-grade rating would give Anthropic access to the $8.6 trillion high-grade corporate bond market. In comparison, the US junk-bond market is estimated at around $1.7 trillion and typically carries higher borrowing costs.

Its credit rating also has implications for the broader AI ecosystem. Chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom have guaranteed billions of dollars in loans to buyers of their computing hardware, which is subsequently rented to AI companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI, the WSJ report said.

These arrangements have raised concerns about circular financing in the AI ecosystem, with chipmakers effectively supporting the ability of their customers to purchase their products.

Can Anthropic Avoid A Junk Rating?

According to WSJ, Anthropic has around $96 billion in cash, while proceeds from its public listing and concurrent private-share placement could help fund its near-term commitments. The company has also started purchasing its own computing hardware, potentially strengthening its credit profile.

However, roughly half of its spending commitments are scheduled to begin from 2030, giving the company a few years to demonstrate sustainable growth and improve profitability.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told CNBC that the company hopes to achieve an investment-grade rating in the future.

The final assessment will depend on how credit-rating agencies evaluate its financial strength and ability to meet long-term obligations.

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