A passenger's unusual experience during an overnight train journey has stunned the passenger and triggered a debate about railway reservation management on social media. Ishan Bajpai shared his complaint on X, claiming,"Travelling on Train 15132 tonight. My ticket confirms A1/54, but the coach has only 52 berths."

According to Bajpai, the incident reportedly occurred at night, making the situation particularly inconvenient during an overnight journey. He also revealed that he had registered a complaint through railway helpline 139, while confused he added, "How can this happen?"

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

His post attracted nearly three lakh views, with several users raising concerns about the accuracy of berth allocation.

Railway Seva Escalates Complaint to Officials

The official Railway Seva account, which handles passenger grievances on behalf of the Ministry of Railways, responded to Bajpai's complaint and apologised for the inconvenience.

The account confirmed that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned authorities, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Varanasi, for further necessary action.

Railway Seva requested Bajpai to share his mobile number through a direct message to facilitate further assistance. It also advised him to register his grievance through the official RailMadad website or contact railway customer support by dialling 139.

However, the exact reason behind the apparent mismatch in the berth allocation had not been established.

Internet Users React to the Railway Incident

The complaint attracted several sarcastic and critical reactions. Some users joked about searching for the missing berth in the toilet or another section of the coach, while others questioned how the reservation system could allocate a number beyond the coach's apparent capacity.

ALSO READ: 1,700-Year-Old History Unearthed In Nashik? Ancient Shivling, Nandi Found Beneath Steps In Ramkund

Several commenters also criticised railway grievance redressal, arguing that collecting passenger details does not necessarily ensure a satisfactory resolution. Others raised broader concerns about ticket availability and passenger convenience.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.