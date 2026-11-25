An old Shiva temple, with a Shivling and a Nandi, has come to light during demolition of steps in Nashik's Ramkund area.

The find has drawn large crowds and renewed demands to protect the area's heritage, NDTV Marathi reported. No archaeological authority has yet verified or dated it.

What Was Found

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The discovery reportedly came as steps near the Pataleshwar temple were being demolished. A Mahadev pind (Shivling) and a Nandi became visible beneath the steps near Gandhi Talav. The channel's video report showed a hollow in the debris with flowers offered at the spot.

The Project Behind The Work

The Times of India linked the demolition to the Ram Kal Path project, a corridor joining Panchavati's religious sites ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The NMC standing committee recently approved a revised Rs 9.20 crore for it, with its scope extended to heritage structures from Goda Ghat and Ramkund towards Malegaon Stand.

Crowds Of Devotees

People gathered in large numbers as soon as the Shivling and Nandi were seen. The discovery has become a talking point in the city, the channel said.

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More Temples Feared Buried

Nashik historians reportedly believe five more temples and samadhis may lie in the same area. The Purohit Sangh, the body of local priests, and Godavari lovers' groups want the structures conserved. TV9 Marathi reported that more old temples may exist nearby, and reported that the remains could be from before the year 1700, making them 17th-century. It presented that as a possibility, not an expert finding.

Conservationist's Letter

The Times of India reported that Devang Jani, president of the Godapremi Seva Samiti, has written to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Manisha Khatri.

He wants heavy machinery stopped in the affected section until the structures' significance is assessed. Jani says a 1917 City Survey map records five ancient temples there and links this to the area's name, 'Pach Deul Kund'. He has sought an on-site check overlaying that map on the present layout, and an inspection by archaeologists and heritage architects. "Based on their assessment, steps should be taken to preserve and conserve the structures," he said.

Jani has campaigned for 12 years to restore the Godavari, using 1917 City Survey maps to locate 17 historic kunds buried under concrete. His Bombay High Court petition led the NMC to budget for removing the concrete.

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