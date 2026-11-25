A failed business could have ended Abhishek Sahu's entrepreneurial journey. Instead, it pushed him towards an entirely different opportunity.

Around 15 years ago, Sahu moved to Bhopal and opened an internet cafe. The venture failed and shut down within a year. Rather than giving up on entrepreneurship, Sahu decided to make a fresh start in a completely different industry: food.

With no formal experience in the business, he turned to YouTube to learn how to make different kinds of sandwiches. He experimented with recipes and flavours before putting what he learned into practice.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With a Rs 30,000 loan, Sahu started a small sandwich cart in Bhopal, according to Marketing Growmatics.

That modest cart eventually grew into Hari Har Sandwich, a business that now sells more than 600 sandwiches on weekdays and over 1,000 on weekends.

The venture has also grown to a monthly turnover of around Rs 25 lakh, the report said.

ALSO READ: Chetana, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Natural Ice Cream: Maharashtra FDA Suspends 12 Food Licences In Major Crackdown

As per the official website, Hari Har Sandwich sells “more than just a sandwich” using “fresh ingredients and satisfying flavours.”

Sahu's journey got another push when social media put his sandwich cart in the spotlight.

Recently, an Instagram reel featuring the cart went viral, drawing customers from across Bhopal to try his sandwiches.

Located between Gate No. 3 and 4 of Minal Residency on Ayodhya Bypass Road, right in front of Kakra Abhinav Homes, the once-small cart now attracts sizeable crowds. The sandwiches have become popular enough that customers are reportedly willing to wait 30–50 minutes for their turn.

Sahu's brother, Deepak, also helps run the business. In an interview with Local18, he said: “Whatever ingredients we bring each day, it is all sold out by night.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.