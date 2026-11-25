The employment market is facing one of its toughest periods in nearly four decades, leaving many recent graduates seeking while draining away time and energy to secure their first jobs. However, LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero believes Gen Z should not assume that its career prospects are disappearing.

While almost 60% of fresh graduates reportedly face difficulties entering the workforce, artificial intelligence could further reduce opportunities for young professionals.

In contrast, in an exclusive interview to Fortune, Shapero acknowledged, “It is a frozen job market, and that does make it tougher for people that are earlier in their career for sure.” However, he argued, “There are advantages to being early in your career, in standing out in a job interview, particularly as companies try to embrace AI.”

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AI Skills Could Give Gen Z an Advantage in Recruitment

Although AI is contributing to declining entry-level opportunities, Shapero believes the technology could also help young candidates stand out. “And a lot of companies are trying to hire people like that because they want to transform how the company operates. So I think there are advantages,” he added.

Tastewise founder and CEO Alon Chen shares the perspective as his generative AI company actively recruits inexperienced young professionals, which works with major businesses including PepsiCo, Nestlé and Mars. Chen is also positive that graduates can bring fresh thinking, creativity and fewer conventional workplace assumptions, allowing them to explore innovative ways of using AI.

Grammy-winning musician and technology investor Will.i.am also sees considerable potential in younger innovators.

“I'm hiring entry-level because they have no boundaries… They're almost like AI natives themselves, having been born and raised in this new realm of opportunities," he told Fortune.

“Sometimes your degree or your skills can be applied in areas that you maybe haven't thought of. These days every company is a bit of a tech company,” he added.

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He believes building professional connections is among the fastest ways to access employment opportunities. Candidates should have a relationship with employees at companies they want to join, seek career advice and request introductions to other professionals.

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