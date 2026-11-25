Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly changing the way a software is developed, and a recent Reddit post has sparked a discussion about AI's impact on software engineering jobs. A developer's account of how their CEO built an entire software project for a client over a weekend using Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, has prompted a debate about whether traditional software development roles could face significant disruption.

The post was shared on the r/developersIndia subreddit in which the original poster shared that they work at a small service based company where they develop Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) for clients. The developer stated that while they were busy with building a module for an existing client, their company onboarded a new client. Rather than waiting for the developer to become available to work on the new client's project, the CEO decided the handle the new project himself, using Claude to develop the software over a weekend.

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What surprised the original poster was the quality of the resulting application made by the CEO. According to the post, the software was functional, with database indexing, scalability considerations and edge cases reportedly handled well.

The developer also said the test cases were extensive and that only a few minor issues were identified during their examination.

The original poster later clarified that the CEO was around 50 years old and had previously worked as a coder. The incident prompted the developer to reconsider the future of the profession, concluding that "the writing is on the wall".

Redditors React

The post attracted significant engagement, with developers sharing concerns about the growing capabilities of AI coding tools. Several users argued that the biggest threat might not be the complete disappearance of software engineering jobs, but companies achieving the same output with considerably smaller teams.

"Key is ex-coder. I've now seen enough code to know that the model will build Good product if you do it in one single context. Now add three different engineers to same thing with different ideas and understanding. It becomes bad work with dead db column and unused functions and so on. The more people working on it, the worse it becomes," one user commented.

Others questioned whether AI-generated applications could be maintained over extended periods. They raised concerns about security vulnerabilities, complicated codebases, unexpected bugs and the challenges of introducing new features.

Some users, however, viewed AI as a productivity tool rather than a replacement for developers. They argued that engineers who understand programming fundamentals and can effectively guide AI tools may become more valuable.

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