Lakshmi Venu has moved the Madras High Court against Venu Srinivasan in inheritance battle, as per information from the court hearing on Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes after partition notice was served on Venu Srinivasan. The matter was mentioned in Madras HC by Lakshmi's counsel, and the court will take up the matter on Friday.

Lakshmi said that her father's response failed to recognise her lawful rights, and repeated efforts to reach amicable settlement have failed. She has sought court intervention to access family asset documents allegedly withheld over time.

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Srinivasan added that the family legacies of great-grandfather and grandfather belong equally to daughters and sons, and the suit concerns ownership of joint family assets, not operations of TVS companies. Lakshmi underlined that partition can be implemented in an orderly manner without disrupting businesses

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her daughter's claim to the family assets, emphasising that son and daughter are equal in every respect. Lakshmi's legitimate share should be no less than Sudarshan's, according to her mother, who added that her daughter was compelled to approach court after no progress on amicable resolution.

“It is unfortunate that the response to Lakshmi's notice has not recognized her lawful rights and no progress has been made towards an amicable resolution. In these circumstances, she has been compelled to approach the Court to protect her rights. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan's," Mallika underlined in an official statement.

Lakshmi's Plea For Partition

About a week ago, Lakshmi Srinivasan asked her father, Venu Srinivasan, to initiate a fair division of family assets, citing her rights under the Hindu Succession Act. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her claim.

Dr. Srinivasan formally sought a partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, asserting her right to an equal share under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

In a partition notice addressed to her father, Venu Srinivasan, she has called on him, as head of the family, to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets.

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