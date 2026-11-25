Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has issued a public apology after a clip from one of his shows triggered outrage over a joke about Bihar's Chhath Puja traditions, with a BJP leader demanding police cases against him.

Maheshwari is a stand-up comedian and digital content creator who performs shows and shares them online. The controversy centres on a set that he uploaded to his YouTube channel which was titled "Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy". He captioned the upload as being "just for fun".

The joke was a remark about the long streak of sindoor that married women in Bihar apply during Chhath. Chhath is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun god and observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Married women wear sindoor, the vermilion powder that signifies marriage, in an elongated streak during the rituals, the joke touched on both a religious festival and the way women observe it. Many viewers called it disrespectful to women and to the festival.

The clip spread on social media earlier this week. Several users demanded strict action and urged Bihar Police to take cognisance, and his Instagram account appeared to be unavailable amid the row.

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BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal demanded an FIR against him in every district of Bihar. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also criticised him, asking whether mocking beliefs counted as freedom of expression.

Maheshwari responded with a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday night. He said he should not have made remarks on Bihar's cultural traditions and that he stood by his apology.

He said he never meant to hurt religious sentiments, though he was unsure how the joke was received, adding that "perhaps it was entirely my mistake". He also said he would be more careful about his content, according to the report.

The episode adds to a long list of Indian comedy rows in which jokes touching religion, region or tradition drew police complaints and political reaction.

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