Three members of India's Under-19 Asia Cup-winning squad have reportedly registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction. Aaryavir Sehwag, Mohit Ulva and Kavya Patel feature in the auction list for the event in Goa on December 16. The tournament in Oman ended with India U19 edging Pakistan U19 in the final by one wicket.

Interestingly, the final was a nail-biter as India defeated Pakistan on the last ball to win the title. India were struggling at 252/8 while chasing 338 when Mohit turned the tide in his team's favour. The right-arm medium pacer, who opens the bowling for India U19, struck an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls in the final.

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One name catching eyeballs from the list is Aaryavir, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag. He was named Player of the Tournament at the U19 Asia Cup. In five matches, he scored 361 runs, including 58 in the final, at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate above 95; with three half-centuries and a century.

Apparently, all three players have kept their base price at Rs 30 lakh. However, registration does not guarantee a place in the final auction list or an IPL contract.

The competition for places will be intense. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the IPL 2027 auction, while the 10 franchises have only 66 slots to fill.

Some prominent names from the team have stayed out. Captain Lakshya Raichandani and Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, have not registered. Manal Chauhan, who also played an important role in the final against Pakistan, is another notable absentee.

However, the final shortlist will decide who actually goes under the hammer. The franchises will pick from the registered pool, so the three teenagers will have to wait to see whether their names make the cut.

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