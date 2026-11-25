The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred consideration of interim bail for activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, saying it would first hear the Delhi Police. The two have challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over an alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail in the meantime.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, also sought similar relief on grounds of long incarceration. However, the bench said, "Not today". It said it will hear the police before considering the prayer for interim bail.

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The top court also directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for constitution of a three-judge bench for consideration.

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and that the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam's Bail History

The Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in a case under UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Observing that it was bound by "judicial discipline", the high court said it could not modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order, which had asked the two accused to seek bail either after the examination of protected witnesses or the expiry of one year, whichever was earlier. Khalid and Imam challenged the trial court's July 4 decision rejecting their bail pleas for the third time since their arrest.

The trial court had rejected the bail applications, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant any relief.

The high court had noted that while denying bail to the two accused in January, the top court had said their roles were distinct from the other co-accused, and they were the "ideological drivers" of the alleged conspiracy.

Khalid and Imam have been booked under UAPA on allegations of being among the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

(with inputs from PTI)

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