The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a new Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring members. Under this plan, members can withdraw their PF savings in regular installments instead of taking the full amount at once.

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PF is a retirement fund for salaried employees, where they contribute a portion of their monthly salary and it grows at a fixed interest rate (currently 8.25%). Earlier, members had the option to withdraw the corpus upon retirement, totally tax-free after meeting the eligible conditions. EPFO has introduced SWP, which makes this corpus more accessible without losing its benefits.

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Why Can EPF SWP Be Beneficial?

For SWP, members can choose monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly payments. Members can decide how much to withdraw. They can take only the interest, both interest and principal, or a lump sum followed by regular payments. The remaining money will stay in the EPF account and continue to earn interest, which is periodically reviewed by the government.

SWP is a common practice in mutual funds. People usually put their corpus in a fund and draw from it monthly, while the remaining corpus grows as the market behaves. With EPF, one of the most beneficial aspects is that it comes with a fixed return. This means there is more certainty on how long the corpus will last with EPF SWP, allowing you to plan retirement more efficiently.

Retiring With Rs 50 Lakh In EPF

Imagine you retire with Rs 50 lakh in EPF and want to opt for a monthly SWP. Here's how long your corpus may last:

Total initial corpus: Rs 50 lakh

Return during SWP: 8.25%

Withdrawal: Rs 40,000

Time: 22 years

Total withdrawal: Rs 1,05,60,000

What you are left with: Rs 1,14,399

This shows that with Rs 50 lakh, your corpus will last more than two decades if you consistently withdraw Rs 40,000 per month during EPF SWP. The final value may change if your withdrawal amount changes or the government revises the EPF returns.

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