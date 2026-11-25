Jefferies has raised price targets on several Indian banking stocks, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, citing improving earnings prospects and the potential for a valuation re-rating. The brokerage remains positive on Indian financials, arguing that a slowdown in the global financial sector's earnings upgrade cycle could make Indian banks more attractive to investors.

Jefferies believes India's financial sector could benefit as global earnings upgrades moderate. It expects banks with stronger retail deposit franchises, improving net interest margins (NIM) and robust asset quality to lead the next phase of performance.

Global financials outperformed Indian peers over the past two years. This was a reflection of improving core (NIM & credit cost) and share buybacks, whereas Indian banks were seeing lower margins and stable credit costs.

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According to Jefferies, the trend is likely to change next year, and consensus estimates now indicate earnings growth of around 15% for Indian financials against 8% for global counterparts in 2027.

“A cooling-off of earnings upgrade cycle among global financials may ease pressure on Indian financials to serve as a funding source for other markets,” Jefferies said.

Valuation Myth

A common push-back on Indian banks and financials used to be that stocks in India are at a material premium to global financials. However, with divergence in price performance over past 2-3 years, Jefferies noted that not only has the gap narrowed, but the most expensive Indian Banks, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, now trade at a discount to global financial leaders.

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This trend also applies to mid-range banks and financials in India and other markets.

Meanwhile, Jefferies also expects Indian banks to benefit from a moderate rise in policy rates and the benefit on NIMs as well as strong asset quality.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Among Top Picks

Jefferies said it has factored in a lower cost of equity and scope for valuation re-rating while revising its price targets. Among large-cap banks, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank remain its preferred picks.

Jefferies raised its target price on ICICI Bank to Rs 1,880 from Rs 1,750. It expects the lender's net profit to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over FY27-29, with return on equity (ROE) reaching 17% in FY28.

For Axis Bank, the brokerage increased its target to Rs 1,710 from Rs 1,700, indicating an upside of 23%. SBI's target price was marginally raised to Rs 1,330 from Rs 1,320, with an implied upside of 18%.

The target price for HDFC Bank was increased to Rs 960 from Rs 880, while Kotak Mahindra Bank's target was raised to Rs 590 from Rs 520.

Among smaller lenders, Jefferies maintained its target price of Rs 1,250 for AU Small Finance Bank. It expects the bank's net profit to grow at a CAGR of 28% over FY27-29.

IndusInd Bank's target was raised to Rs 1,170 from Rs 1,130, while IDFC First Bank's target was increased to Rs 100 from Rs 96.

The brokerage also raised its targets for Bandhan Bank to Rs 205 from Rs 200, Punjab National Bank to Rs 172 from Rs 140, and Bank of Baroda to Rs 305 from Rs 275, although it maintained a Hold rating on the latter.

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