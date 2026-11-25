Flipkart's Black Friday Sale 2026 is offering a significant price reduction on the Apple iPhone 17 online. In the sale, which started from November 21 and end on November 27, customers can explore additional savings through alternative payment and exchange options.

At an effective price of Rs 85,100 after combining a direct price reduction of Rs 10,800 with an additional Rs 4,000 bank card discount. The combined benefits bring the phone's price down from its original Rs 99,900 to Rs 85,100.

How to Get the Full Rs 14,800 Discount

The iPhone 17 (256GB) is listed on Flipkart for Rs 89,100 after an upfront reduction of Rs 10,800, representing an 11 per cent discount on its original price. Customers making payments with eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards can receive another Rs 4,000 discount at checkout, reducing the final purchase price to Rs 85,100.

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Eligible UPI transactions may offer discounts of up to Rs 1,101, while exchanging an older smartphone could provide additional cost reduction of up to Rs 53,750, depending on its model and physical condition.

Apple iPhone 17 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Apple's A19 processor and comes equipped with a dual-camera system featuring two 48MP rear sensors, including primary and ultra-wide cameras.

For selfies and video calls, the device includes an 18MP front-facing camera.

Before placing an order, customers should compare available bank discounts, UPI benefits and exchange valuations. The final price will depend on payment eligibility, promotional conditions and the condition of the exchanged device.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Or iPhone 17 Pro: Which Offers Bigger Discount In Black Friday Sale?

Checking these details during checkout will help buyers understand the actual savings available during Flipkart's Black Friday Sale 2026.

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