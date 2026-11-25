Black Friday 2026 sales in India are bringing attractive deals on Apple's smartphones, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro receiving different types of discounts across major retailers. Through direct price reductions and eligible bank offers, the iPhones are benefiting from reseller discounts, exchange bonuses and cashback schemes.

The iPhone 18 Pro runs on Apple's A20 Pro processor and introduces a variable-aperture main camera within its 48MP Pro Fusion camera system. It also features a smaller Dynamic Island, weighs 211 grams and promises up to 34 hours of video playback.

While, the iPhone 17 Pro, powered by the A19 Pro chip, weighs 204 grams and delivers up to 31 hours of video playback. Both smartphones feature a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz, alongside an 18MP Center Stage front camera.

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Black Friday 2026 iPhone Deals Across Retailers

Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) at approximately Rs 1,60,990, compared with its Rs 1,64,900 MRP. Vijay Sales listing for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, of 256GB, in Cosmic Orange, has been priced at Rs 1,26,900 MRP with additional bank card offers reported in recent coverage.

Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 18 Pro at around Rs 1,60,900, with Axis Bank and SBI credit card discounts potentially reducing the final cost below Rs 1,57,000.

The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, is available for approximately Rs 1,34,900, with additional savings possible through exchange offers and eligible old-device trade-ins.

Croma

Croma lists the iPhone 18 Pro at its standard Rs 1,64,900 price, although additional savings may depend on individual store availability and promotional offers.

The iPhone 17 Pro is available from approximately Rs 1,26,990, while selected in-store Black Friday deals can bring its effective price to around Rs 94,490 through exchange bonuses and bank cashback.

Amazon India

Amazon India continues to offer the iPhone 17 Pro across different storage configurations, including select 1TB listings priced around Rs 1,70,900. On Amazon.in, the iPhone 18 Pro (256 GB) - Black is listed at Rs 1,60,990 with free delivery and is currently in stock. Other listed configurations are on Amazon.in.

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Buyers should compare final checkout prices, bank eligibility and trade-in conditions before purchasing, as advertised effective prices may vary significantly.

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