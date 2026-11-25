IT stocks rallied up to 4% on Wednesday, November 25, even as global technology and semiconductor stocks came under pressure, with the anti-AI trade gaining traction among investors.

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.61%, with most of its constituents trading in positive territory. Infosys emerged as the top index gainer, rallying over 4%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis, LTM and Tech Mahindra. In contrast, Oracle Financial Services Software, Coforge and Persistent Systems were the only constituents trading in the red.

Among other IT stocks, shares of Newgen Software Technologies and Hexaware Technologies also advanced.

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Investors are increasingly assessing the opportunities arising from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly agentic AI, and the evolving nature of technology services contracts.

The rally in Indian IT stocks came against the backdrop of a selloff in global technology and semiconductor stocks. US and Asian technology shares declined amid concerns over the sustainability of AI spending and elevated valuations of AI-focused and technology companies in developed markets.

In contrast, Indian IT companies are increasingly being viewed as an anti-AI investment play, supported by relatively attractive valuations, established business fundamentals and comparatively limited direct exposure to the AI-led valuation exuberance.

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A key theme shaping the sector's outlook is the growing adoption of agentic AI and its potential to expand the addressable market for Indian IT services companies.

Analysts at BofA Securities estimate that agentic AI could unlock an additional $300-400 billion opportunity for the Indian technology services industry over the next five years, potentially contributing 3-5% to annual growth.

However, the brokerage believes the opportunity is not yet fully reflected in reported revenue growth, as productivity gains from AI are initially offsetting the impact of new work.

Nevertheless, rising deal sizes and longer contract durations indicate emerging demand across technology modernisation, data services, agentic processes and ongoing AI management.

BofA Securities also highlighted a structural shift in the industry towards outcome-based contracts, moving away from traditional time-and-material arrangements.

“Ability to price and underwrite this risk could increasingly drive market-share shifts,” the analysts said, highlighting the competitive advantage for companies capable of delivering measurable business outcomes.

According to the brokerage, large IT companies are better positioned to leverage their scale and absorb delivery risks, while mid-sized players could benefit from greater agility in developing specialised capabilities.

“Clear winners may therefore take time to emerge,” the analysts said.

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