An IIT graduate with an annual salary of Rs 1.27 crore is reportedly finding it difficult to identify a compatible life partner, despite his impressive professional achievements. Interestingly, his search is not centred on a woman's income, physical appearance or family wealth.

Instead, he is looking for someone who shares a similar life journey, having grown up in a small town, moved to a metropolitan city and built a successful career.

According to a social media post shared by Knot Dating CEO Jasveer Singh, the young professional said, "He grew up in a small town, studied there until Class 12, then moved to a big city. He went to IIT and built a successful career."

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Why His Previous Dating Experiences Did Not Work

The graduate's earlier matchmaking experiences reportedly highlighted differences in upbringing, cultural preferences and long-term expectations.

He met women from affluent metropolitan neighbourhoods, "But finding a compatible partner was surprisingly difficult. He told our team something interesting - I've dated several women from wealthy families in South Delhi and South Bombay. On paper, we were perfect matches. But in real life, something was always missing."

On the other hand, meeting women who had continued living in smaller towns presented a different challenge. "Another problem - After spending more than a decade in metro cities, his interests and expectations had changed. He wanted to discuss business, technology and ideas. But with some women he met, their interests and conversations were very different from his," he added.

What Is His 'Two Nation Theory'?

Explaining his unusual matchmaking preference, the young professional reportedly described his experience as the 'Two Nation Theory'.

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For him, he wants a partner who understands the values associated with small-town upbringing while also relating to the opportunities, professional ambitions and lifestyle of metropolitan India.

"He is looking for someone with a similar life journey - Sometimes, compatibility isn't about where you are in life. It's about where you started and how you got there," he wrote.

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