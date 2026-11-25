An IIT graduate with an annual salary of Rs 1.27 crore is reportedly finding it difficult to identify a compatible life partner, despite his impressive professional achievements. Interestingly, his search is not centred on a woman's income, physical appearance or family wealth.
Instead, he is looking for someone who shares a similar life journey, having grown up in a small town, moved to a metropolitan city and built a successful career.
According to a social media post shared by Knot Dating CEO Jasveer Singh, the young professional said, "He grew up in a small town, studied there until Class 12, then moved to a big city. He went to IIT and built a successful career."
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Why His Previous Dating Experiences Did Not Work
The graduate's earlier matchmaking experiences reportedly highlighted differences in upbringing, cultural preferences and long-term expectations.
He met women from affluent metropolitan neighbourhoods, "But finding a compatible partner was surprisingly difficult. He told our team something interesting - I've dated several women from wealthy families in South Delhi and South Bombay. On paper, we were perfect matches. But in real life, something was always missing."
On the other hand, meeting women who had continued living in smaller towns presented a different challenge. "Another problem - After spending more than a decade in metro cities, his interests and expectations had changed. He wanted to discuss business, technology and ideas. But with some women he met, their interests and conversations were very different from his," he added.
A man earning Rs 1.27 crore a year approached our matrimony team with a marriage requirement I'd never heard before. And it had nothing to do with money, looks or family wealth. He grew up in a small town, studied there until Class 12, then moved to a big city. He went to IIT and built a successful career. But finding a compatible partner was surprisingly difficult. He told our team something interesting - I've dated several women from wealthy families in South Delhi and South Bombay. On paper, we were perfect matches. But in real life, something was always missing. These women grew up in wealthy metro families. Some studied abroad and experienced a very different lifestyle. He grew up in a small town. Despite similar incomes and social status, their upbringing was different. Their music tastes, food preferences and conversations didn't match. Sometimes, even their views on family, relationships and gender roles were different. He then tried meeting women from small towns. Another problem - After spending more than a decade in metro cities, his interests and expectations had changed. He wanted to discuss business, technology and ideas. But with some women he met, their interests and conversations were very different from his. He was stuck between two worlds. Women from wealthy metro families understood his present but not his past. Women who had never left small towns understood his past but not his present. Then he explained his requirement - I want a woman who grew up in a small town, moved to a big city and made it big. Someone educated, financially independent and successful. But most importantly, someone who had experienced both worlds. He said whenever he meets women with similar journeys, they connect almost immediately. They understand his childhood and his present because they've lived both. He called this his ‘Two Nation Theory'. Two completely different worlds within the same country. And he wants someone who has experienced both. What I found fascinating was that he isn't looking for someone with a particular salary, family wealth or social status. He is looking for someone with a similar life journey - Sometimes, compatibility isn't about where you are in life. It's about where you started and how you got there. But is this a reasonable marriage requirement, or is he trying to find a female version of himself? I don't have an answer.— Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) November 23, 2026
What Is His 'Two Nation Theory'?
Explaining his unusual matchmaking preference, the young professional reportedly described his experience as the 'Two Nation Theory'.
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For him, he wants a partner who understands the values associated with small-town upbringing while also relating to the opportunities, professional ambitions and lifestyle of metropolitan India.
"He is looking for someone with a similar life journey - Sometimes, compatibility isn't about where you are in life. It's about where you started and how you got there," he wrote.
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