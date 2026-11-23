Anthropic erased nearly all of its post-IPO surge during its first full day of trading on Friday, November 20, 2026, tumbling as much as 14% intraday to touch its $83.00 IPO price before closing the session around $88.19–$88.91.

Anthropic raised a record $93.5 billion in its IPO and an additional $26 billion from tech giants that bought at the offer price. The stock gained 17% in its debut last Thursday, before closing 8.5% down on Friday. Notably, the AI lab was up 4.47%, ahead of its third day of trading following its IPO on Thursday.

Technology stocks were in sharp focus in premarket trading, with the sector moving higher following last week's sell-off.

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By the end of the rout last week — which was the worst weekly decline for the Nasdaq Composite and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 — all three of the major averages were in correction territory, and the Nasdaq turned negative for the year. The Nasdaq-100 index ended Friday in bear market territory on an intraday basis, but was just shy of that mark based on the decline from its closing high on Oct. 6.

Anthropic raised its offering amount a day prior to going public, even as sentiments mellowed around AI-related stocks. The shares of the Claude chatbot maker made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday after they opened at $111.50, up 34% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $83.

Anthropic's IPO attracted strong investor demand, with the stock opening 34% above its IPO price and closing 17% higher. However, the broader AI and technology stocks came under pressure, highlighting that a successful listing does not automatically lift the wider sector. The broader market was already under strain, and investors are reassessing valuations and the amount of capital flowing into AI.

''The listing also opens a new route for retail investors to access a company previously available largely through private markets. However, sustained performance will depend on business fundamentals and the ability to meet growth expectations. Investors should look beyond the initial rally and focus on valuation and long-term potential,'' said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.

Anthropic said less ​than 20% of shares were allocated to retail investors.

Anthropic named investment bank Morgan Stanley as the initial public offering's stabilization agent to support the stock after its market debut. In that role, the bank received an option, known as a greenshoe, to ​buy additional shares — 147 million in Anthropic's case — directly from the company on behalf of the underwriting syndicate.

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