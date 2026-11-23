Coca-Cola is planning to revive its iconic orange-flavoured drink Gold Spot after 26 years. The drink, last seen in 2000, is expected to hit shelves next week.

Gold Spot was launched by Parle in 1952 and acquired by Coca Cola in 1993. The company also acquired Thums up, Limca and Maaza. Interestingy, Gold Spot had a star-studded advertising history and featured Bollywood actress Rekha in an iconic campaign. The tagline for the campaign was 'LIVVA LITTLE HOT, SIPPA GOLD SPOT', while 'THE ZING THING' became its signature identity.

What's New In Gold Spot This Time?

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By bringing back Gold Spot, Coca-Cola is looking to reinvent one of its classic offerings in a a low-sugar or no-sugar version. The launch indicates the company's attempt to tap into consumer nostalgia while catering to changing preferences for healthier drink options.

The development comes as India's carbonated soft drinks market is witnessing an intensifying three-way battle between Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Reliance Consumer Products' Campa. While Coca-Cola continues to dominate the market, Campa has rapidly emerged as a challenger by adopting an aggressive pricing strategy and offering higher trade incentives to distributors, gradually chipping away at the market shares of established players.

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As of industry estimates by July, Coca-Cola commands a 40-42% share of India's carbonated beverages market, followed by PepsiCo with 28-30%. Campa has quickly expanded its presence to capture an estimated 7-8% market share within a short period of its relaunch in March 2023.

Coca-Cola continues to rely on its strong portfolio of brands and an extensive distribution network to maintain its leadership. Its carbonated beverages portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta and Limca. Coca-Cola operates through multiple bottling partners across the country, including Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), helping it maintain a deep market presence across regions.

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