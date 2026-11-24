The countdown to Gunmaaster G9 has begun, and the film is already creating a buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

With advance bookings now underway, the Bollywood movie, starring Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh, is attracting early interest from moviegoers across India.

Without blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 60.50 lakh from 34,419 tickets. The film is currently recording an overall occupancy of 8% across its three days of advance bookings, according to Sacnilk.

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For Day 1, Gunmaaster G9 has collected Rs 46.99 lakh from 21,420 tickets across 1,151 shows. On Day 2, the film has recorded Rs 47.02 lakh from 20,683 tickets across 1,106 shows, according to its data.

For Day 3, advance bookings stand at Rs 46.66 lakh from 20,539 tickets across 1,110 shows, it added.

Leading Regions

Delhi leads Gunmaaster G9 advance bookings with Rs 42.49 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 31.68 lakh and Punjab at Rs 16.33 lakh. Gujarat has recorded Rs 13.44 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh stands at Rs 8.09 lakh. Telangana has collected Rs 7.62 lakh, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 6.28 lakh and Rajasthan at Rs 5.24 lakh.

Chhattisgarh has recorded Rs 4.30 lakh, while Uttarakhand stands at Rs 2.31 lakh in advance bookings. The top 10 states together account for 98% of the film's total advance gross, according to Sacnilk.

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About The Film

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action musical directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows a man who goes to extreme lengths to be with the woman he loves while taking on a dangerous adversary. The story and screenplay are written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles, along with Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Samarth Jurel, Resh Lamba, Sagar Tugnait, Inayat Verma, Gaurav S Singh and Treesha Thosar. Treesha plays Jiya, while Snehil Dixit Mehra is credited as Sudha Bua and Gaurav S Singh appears as a gang member.

Gunmaaster G9 features music by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, with Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presenting the project and SRE Studios LLP producing it. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas.

The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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