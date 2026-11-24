ENE Repeat witnessed a sharp dip in its India box office earnings on the first Monday after showing better momentum over the weekend.

The Telugu film earned Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 5, according to Sacnilk, down 56.5 % from Sunday's Rs 4.60 crore. With this, its five-day India net collection has reached Rs 20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 23.25 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26.1 % across 1,558 shows on Monday.

The film also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its overseas gross to Rs 15.90 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 39.15 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

ENE Repeat opened with Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1 from 1,681 shows at 44.2% occupancy.

On Day 2, the film earned Rs 3.10 crore from 1,400 shows, with a 47% drop from Day 1. Occupancy was 37.1%. On Day 3, the film's collection grew by 43.5% to Rs 4.45 crore from 1,530 shows. Occupancy also improved to 48%.

On Day 4, ENE Repeat saw a slight 3.4% growth, earning Rs 4.60 crore from 1,618 shows. Occupancy remained at 48%. On Day 5, the film saw a 56.5% drop, collecting Rs 2.00 crore from 1,558 shows. Occupancy fell to 26.1%.

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Advance Booking

On Day 6, ENE Repeat recorded Rs 1.27 crore in advance bookings from 91,012 tickets across 1,684 shows. The film registered 16% occupancy, while bookings stood at Rs 94.94 lakh without blocked seats.

For Day 7, the film has recorded Rs 1.01 crore in advance bookings from 73,555 tickets across 1,604 shows. Occupancy stands at 14%, with Rs 72.27 lakh coming from bookings without blocked seats.

About The Film

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, ENE Repeat follows Vivek and his close-knit group of friends, who reunite years after their memorable misadventure in Goa. What starts as a reunion soon turns into another unpredictable ride, as personal problems, sudden plans and chaotic situations pile up.

Vishwak Sen plays Vivek, while Venkatesh Kakumanu, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Anil Ravipudi, Maganti Srinath, Anisha Ambrose and Abhinav Gomatam play key roles.

The film is written by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Shanthan Raj, and produced by Root Node Cinema, S Originals and Suresh Productions. It was released in theatres on November 19.

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