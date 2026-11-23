Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates in the fifth match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Tuesday, November 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will enter the contest after winning their respective opening matches of the tournament. Gulf Giants began their campaign with a seven-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz, while MI Emirates defeated defending champions Desert Vipers by 52 runs.

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Gulf Giants will be looking to continue their winning run after a brilliant knock from Ibrahim Zadran scoring 84 runs off 53 balls against Sharjah Warriorz. David Miller also contributed with 47 off 32 deliveries.

MI Emirates, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their impressive opening win. Desert Vipers posted 174/8 in their 20 overs, but their bowlers restricted them to 122. Nicholas Pooran and his team-mates will be looking to keep the momentum going when they take on the Gulf Giants.

The fifth edition of the ILT20 features six franchises playing 34 matches. Each team will play 10 league-stage matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the playoffs.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Match Date And Time

The Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Venue

The Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the Zee television network in India.

Where To Watch Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Squads

Gulf Giants Squad: Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhruv Parashar, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Liam Livingstone, Curtis Campher, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, David Wiese, Shubham Ranjane, Meet Bhavsar, Imran Mir, Awais Ahmed, Wahidullah Zadran and Haider Razzaq.

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MI Emirates Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wasim Akram, Asa Tribe, Chris Jordan, Lizaad Williams, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kusal Perera, Zain Ul Abidin, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jordan Thompson, James Coles, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar and Ross Adair.

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