Dubai Capitals will take on Desert Vipers in the sixth match of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Both teams will be looking to register their first victory of the tournament after losing their respective opening matches.

Dubai Capitals suffered a 55-run defeat against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening fixture. Chasing a target of 168 runs, Dubai Capitals were bowled out for 112 in 17.5 overs.

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Desert Vipers, meanwhile, began their title defence with a 52-run defeat against MI Emirates. After posting 174/8, MI Emirates restricted the defending champions to 122 runs.

Dubai Capitals will be hoping to bounce back on their home ground, while Desert Vipers will look to put their opening defeat behind them and get their campaign back on track.

The fifth edition of ILT20 features six franchises competing in 34 matches. Each team will play 10 league-stage matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the playoffs.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: Match Date And Time

The Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match will take place on Wednesday, November 25. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: Venue

The sixth match of ILT20 2026-27 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on Zee's television network in India.

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Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2026-27 match will be available on the ZEE5 app and website in India.

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