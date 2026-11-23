The Supreme Court on Monday said that only vehicles meeting BS-VI emission norms should be allowed to run in Delhi, while hearing the air pollution problem that returns to Delhi and the National Capital Region every year.

The observation came during arguments by advocate Rakesh Khanna, who appeared for the owner of a Volvo vehicle that is more than 15 years old.

Khanna told the court that it had earlier granted BS-IV vehicles an exemption from punitive action, yet his client was now being denied fuel.

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'This Is What We Want'

In response, Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that only BS-VI vehicles should be permitted in Delhi, even if such a rule could not be applied across the whole of the NCR.

"This is what we want, at the very least, only BS-VI vehicles should be present in Delhi-even if such a measure is not feasible for the entire NCR region," the judge said.

He also observed that the city had been lucky this winter. "We are fortunate this winter. For now, people's lungs remain safe," Justice Bagchi remarked.

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Neighbouring States Questioned

Justice Surya Kant, meanwhile, turned the spotlight on the states around Delhi. He said he was surprised that they seemed to be taking a passive stand on the problem.

All neighbouring states, he said, need to take an active role in tackling pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Curbs Already In Place

The court's remarks come at a time when Delhi already bars many vehicles from outside the city. Since November 1, vehicles registered outside Delhi that fall below BS-VI standards have not been allowed to enter the capital, a restriction that runs until January 31, 2027. CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, along with some other categories.

Between November 1 and 17, more than 30,000 such vehicles were turned back at Delhi's borders, according to figures presented at a high-level pollution review meeting in the capital last week.

The Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan on November 17 after air quality improved, though Stage I and II measures continue.

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