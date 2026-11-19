The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified new norms governing the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles across different Bharat Stage (BS) emission categories.

According to a Gazette notification, PUC certificates for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will be valid for three months, while those for BS-IV vehicles will have a validity of six months.

The government has also introduced different validity periods for BS-VI private and commercial vehicles, depending on their age.

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Under the new rules, PUC certificates will be issued for three years for BS-VI private vehicles up to six years old. For cars from six to 10 years old, the certificate will be valid for one year. Vehicles older than 10 years will have to renew their PUC certificates every six months.

The validity period would be different for new BS-VI commercial vehicles. Children up to six years old will get their PUC certificates valid for two years.

Vehicles over six years old but not more than 10 years will be valid for one year while those over 10 years will have to renew their certificates every six months.

New PUC Certificate Validity Rules: BS-I, BS-II, BS-III And BS-IV Vehicles

According to the notification, all motor vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms will have PUC certificates valid for three months.

Meanwhile, vehicles complying with BS-IV emission norms will have certificates valid for six months.

New PUC Rules For BS-VI Private Vehicles

The government has specified the following validity periods for BS-VI non-transport vehicles, based on the date of first registration:

Up to 6 years old: PUC certificate valid for 3 years.

More than 6 years but not more than 10 years old: PUC certificate valid for 1 year.

More than 10 years old: PUC certificate valid for 6 months.

New PUC Rules For BS-VI Commercial Vehicles

For BS-VI transport vehicles, the validity of PUC certificates will be as follows:

Up to 6 years old: PUC certificate valid for 2 years.

More than 6 years but not more than 10 years old: PUC certificate valid for 1 year.

More than 10 years old: PUC certificate valid for 6 months.

When Will The New PUC Certificate Rules Come Into Effect?

The new provisions are part of the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through Gazette notification G.S.R. 991(E), dated November 13, 2026.

As specified in the notification, the rules will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, which was November 16, 2026.

The notification also clarifies that the revised validity periods will apply to PUC certificates issued before the new rules came into effect only when they are renewed for the first time after the commencement of the amended rules.

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Additionally, if a vehicle owner applies for renewal within the 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will take effect from the existing certificate's expiry date.

In all other cases where renewal is sought after the expiry date, the renewed certificate will become effective from the date of renewal.

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