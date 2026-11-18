Bathinda in Punjab has emerged as India's most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 647 on November 18, 2026. Rohtak in Haryana followed with an AQI of 485, while Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh ranked third with a reading of 483.

The latest rankings show that cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar dominate the list of India's 10 most polluted cities. All 10 cities featured in the rankings were classified under the 'Hazardous' category.

According to the latest data, Bathinda's AQI was recorded at 27 times above the standard value, making it the worst-affected city among the 10 locations.

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India's 10 Most Polluted Cities Today

Here is the list of India's 10 most polluted cities, along with their AQI readings and pollution status:

The rankings were last updated on November 18, 2026, at 9:19 PM.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

One of the main pollutants used to evaluate air quality is particulate matter.

Fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less are known as PM2.5, while particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less are classified as PM10.

These particles can enter the respiratory system when inhaled. PM2.5 is particularly concerning because its smaller size allows it to travel deep into the lungs.

Prolonged exposure to high concentrations of particulate matter can worsen existing heart and lung conditions and cause breathing difficulties.

Who Should Be Careful?

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Air pollution poses a greater risk to children, older adults and people with heart-related illnesses, asthma and other respiratory conditions.

When air quality reaches hazardous levels, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.

Residents in cities reporting high pollution levels should monitor local air quality updates and limit extended outdoor activities, particularly when pollution levels remain elevated.

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