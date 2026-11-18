Wall Street traded on a mixed note on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 400 points even as the Nasdaq Composite managed to stay in positive territory. A combination of losses in heavyweight blue-chip stocks, weakness in energy shares and divergent moves in the technology sector widened the gap between the two indices.

The 30-stock Dow fell 426 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, gained 0.4%, supported by strength in semiconductor stocks.

Here are three factors explaining why the Dow struggled while the Nasdaq moved higher:

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1. UnitedHealth and Salesforce weigh on the Dow

Losses in healthcare major UnitedHealth and software company Salesforce emerged as significant drags on the blue-chip index.

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UnitedHealth shares fell 3.84%, losing $14.96, while Salesforce declined 3.21%, according to Investing.com's live market data. Given their weight in the Dow, declines in these stocks exerted considerable pressure on the index.

Healthcare stocks remained under pressure more broadly, with UnitedHealth shedding around 4% during the session.

2. Falling oil prices put energy stocks under pressure

Weakness in crude oil prices also weighed on energy stocks, adding to the Dow's losses.

Chevron was among the major laggards, with its shares falling around 3%. The decline reflected broader weakness in the energy segment as oil prices moved lower.

The pressure was not limited to energy stocks. Industrial heavyweight Caterpillar also lost nearly 3%, adding another layer of weakness to the Dow.

3. Chip stocks give the Nasdaq an edge

The contrasting performance of semiconductor stocks was another important reason behind the divergence between the two indices.

The Nasdaq benefited from gains across chip stocks, which have a much stronger representation in the technology-heavy index than in the Dow. This helped the Nasdaq remain in the green even as other parts of the market struggled.

Nvidia shares, however, lost momentum during the session, slipping less than 1% after initially gaining following its better-than-expected quarterly results.

The chipmaker reported third-quarter profit and revenue above analyst expectations and raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, projecting 75% year-on-year growth.

"The fact that they gave guidance is huge," Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said on CNBC's Closing Bell: Overtime, describing the outlook as a bullish signal.

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Investors are also looking towards the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, scheduled for release later on Wednesday. The Fed kept its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in a range of 3.75% to 4% at its previous meeting.

Meanwhile, market participants are tracking the anticipated initial public offering of artificial intelligence company Anthropic later this week. Its shares are expected to be priced above the existing $70-$78 range, CNBC's David Faber reported.

The mixed session follows a difficult day on Tuesday, when the Dow dropped more than 1%, the S&P 500 recorded its lowest close since July 29, and the Nasdaq touched its lowest intraday level since April.

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