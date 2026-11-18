Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares staged a sharp intraday recovery on Wednesday, climbing more than 4% from their session low even as several major semiconductor stocks traded in the red.

The rebound came as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence spending following Nvidia's stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

AMD touched an intraday low of $495.20 before recovering to $516.40 around 20:50 GMT, a gain of approximately 4.28%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

What's Drawing Chip Traders To AMD

On Tuesday, AMD wrapped up its takeover of Taalas, a Toronto-based designer of AI inference chips, in a cash-and-stock transaction worth about $2.9 billion. The deal is intended to strengthen AMD's capabilities in specialised silicon for running AI models.

Besides, AMD's steady third-quarter earnings, with revenue rising 45% year-on-year to a record $13.4 billion and data centre revenue nearly doubling to $8.5 billion, has also kept investors hooked.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $17 billion, representing potential year-on-year growth of about 66%.

Also, a sentimental boost comes from Nvidia, the sectoral bellwether, whose latest quarterly revenue reached $115.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of around $109 billion.

Earnings per share came in at $2.68 against estimates of $2.47. Its forecast of approximately $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue also strengthened expectations that demand for AI computing infrastructure remains robust.

The results helped ease concerns surrounding Nvidia following Jensen Huang's exit as CEO. Since Nvidia's performance is closely watched as an indicator of AI infrastructure demand, the upbeat outlook also supported sentiment towards competitors such as AMD.

Also Read | Wall Street Eyes AI Rally? Chip Stocks Up 3% Pre-Market, Neoclouds Biggest Gainers On Nvidia Q3 Boost

Chip Stocks Show A Mixed Picture

The recovery was not uniform across the sector. At around 10:15 am ET, Nvidia was down 0.40%, Intel slipped 0.24%, Qualcomm fell 2.01% and SanDisk declined 1.60%. Micron gained 0.19%, SK Hynix advanced 0.52%, while Broadcom rose 2.50%.

AMD's rebound therefore stood out against a mixed semiconductor session, with Nvidia's earnings providing the broader catalyst and the company's own data centre growth strengthening its investment narrative.

Also Read | Three Reasons Why US Stock Market Futures Are Rising: Nasdaq Up 1.2%, Dow In Green After 850-Point Crash

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.