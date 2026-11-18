New Delhi recorded an AQI of 293, placing it in the 'Poor' category, while five other cities reported varying levels of air pollution.

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 293, placing it in the 'Poor' category. Kolkata followed with an AQI of 213, also falling in the 'Poor' category.

Mumbai recorded an AQI of 180, while Hyderabad reported 179. Chennai's AQI stood at 175, followed by Bengaluru at 132. All four cities recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

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India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI New Delhi 293 Kolkata 213 Mumbai 180 Hyderabad 179 Chennai 175 Bengaluru 132

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure of air pollution and how it may affect health. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has six categories for AQI readings.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are classified as 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category ranges between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

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Among the six cities, New Delhi and Kolkata were the only ones in the 'Poor' category. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru recorded air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

According to CPCB's classification, moderate air quality may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, as well as children and older adults. Poor air quality may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure.

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