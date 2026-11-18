Should you add shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of LG Electronics India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HDFC Bank ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, AVP– PCG Research & Advisory, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (CMP: Rs 3,619)

Sarvade: Buy On Dips

Don't buy at current levels.

Buy on dips.

Support at Rs 3,550.

See Rs 3,930-Rs 4,390 levels on the upside.

LG Electronics India (CMP: Rs 1,679.90)

Shah: Buy

Brand always matters in this space.

Has a very healthy market share for consumer durables.

Very positive on it.

Tata Motors PV (CMP: Rs 252.55)

Shah: Avoid

Don't bottom-fish.

Even post Q2 numbers they downgraded margin guidance.

JLR continues to remain under pressure.



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HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 808.15)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Buy rating with target price of Rs 900.

Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 1,093.85)

Shah: Buy

Better to switch to the stock.

Much more diversifieid NBFC play.

Accumulate it slow and steady.

ITC (CMP: Rs 296.60)

Shah: Sell

Sell the stock.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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