India will look to put their recent ODI performances behind them as they shift their focus to the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting Thursday, November 19.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team will aim to make a strong start in the longest format and strengthen its chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

The upcoming series comes after India secured a 3-1 victory in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the third match abandoned without a result.

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However, the team also received a setback off the field, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposing a fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fifth ODI in Mount Maunganui on November 15.

India were fined 35 per cent of their match fee after falling seven overs short of the required over-rate, after taking time allowances into consideration.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after the Shreyas Iyer-led side was found guilty of the offence.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, subject to a maximum penalty of 50 per cent.

Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in its official release.

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With the ODI series behind them, India will now turn their attention to the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The Shubman Gill-led side will look to make the most of the home series and collect crucial World Test Championship points as they aim to secure a place in next year's WTC final.

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