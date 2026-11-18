New Zealand captain Tom Latham has confirmed that his team will field three specialist pacers and a bowling all-rounder in the two-Test series against India.

However, the Kiwi skipper is not allowing the World Test Championship (WTC) standings to dictate his team's approach, insisting that his side will focus on playing its own brand of cricket.



New Zealand are currently at the top of the WTC table with four wins and one defeat from six Tests in the current cycle. India, meanwhile, are placed fourth and need a strong result in the series to remain in contention for next year's final.

"We will play three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder," Latham said on the eve of the opening Test here.

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Latham confirmed the bowling combination ahead of the opening Test in Wellington, with Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy set to form the three-pronged pace attack. Nathan Smith will provide the additional bowling option as the all-rounder.



The availability of Henry is a major boost for the hosts. The experienced pacer is fit and ready to return to red-ball cricket after recovering from a concussion sustained during the ODI series against India, which New Zealand lost 1-3.



Latham was particularly pleased with Henry's recovery and availability ahead of the Test series.

"Matt Henry is fit and I am hoping he will be excited to perform with the red ball," he said.



Jamieson, meanwhile, has also impressed the New Zealand captain with his recent efforts. The fast bowler has been working hard over the past few weeks and has made a positive impression on the skipper with his bowling.

"Kyle Jamieson bowled well in white ball games and has worked hard in last couple of weeks. He has put in a lot of effort," Latham said.



Tom Latham On New Zealand's WTC Approach



While the WTC points remain important for both teams, Latham does not want his players to become distracted by the standings or the calculations surrounding qualification for next year's final.



The New Zealand captain believes his side's best chance of success lies in concentrating on its own performances rather than worrying about the bigger picture.

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"World Test Championship table isn't my focus. We will control the controllables. We will play our brand of cricket and give ourselves the best chance," he said.



New Zealand will begin the two-Test series against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

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