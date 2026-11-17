New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming Test series against India, with all-rounder Mitchell Santner ruled out due to a fractured right hand.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development on Tuesday, November 17, and named spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft as his replacement.



Santner sustained the injury while batting during the fifth and final ODI against India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Subsequent scans confirmed a fracture in his right hand, ruling him out of the two-match Test series.

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The 34-year-old's recovery timeline is still being assessed, with New Zealand Cricket also monitoring his availability for the upcoming four-Test series against Australia, which begins on December 9.

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“His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” NZC confirmed.

Foxcroft, who represents Central Districts, has been called up to the squad. The 28-year-old made his Test debut against Ireland in Belfast in May this year and has one Test appearance to his name.



The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Thursday, November 19, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second match is scheduled to start on November 27 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

How New Zealand Could Line Up Against India Without Mitchell Santner

Santner's absence leaves New Zealand without an experienced left-arm spin option and a valuable lower-order batter.

His replacement, Foxcroft, offers an alternative spin-bowling option, but the hosts could also consider strengthening their pace attack, depending on the conditions in Wellington.



New Zealand have several fast-bowling options in Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. With conditions expected to offer assistance to seamers, captain Tom Latham and head coach Rob Walter could consider playing four frontline pacers.



In that combination, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra could be used as part-time spin options. Foxcroft, however, is also in contention to feature in the playing XI after being added to the squad.

One possible New Zealand playing XI for the first Test:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

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Nathan Smith and Dean Foxcroft are also options, depending on the team's preferred bowling combination and the fitness of players returning from injury. The final XI will be confirmed at the toss.

New Zealand Updated Squad For India Test Series

New Zealand's updated Test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

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