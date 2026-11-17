Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami will now represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a multi-player deal.

The experienced fast bowler has agreed to a revised contract of Rs 8 crore, whiich means he is taking a Rs 2 crore pay cut ahead of the upcoming season.

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The trade was officially confirmed by the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, November 17. Shami, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2026, will now join Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore.

The deal also involves left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth, who will move from LSG to RR at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh. In return, England all-rounder Sam Curran will join Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals for his existing contract value of Rs 2.4 crore.



Shami has picked up 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches so far. He played 13 matches for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 season, claiming 12 wickets at an economy rate of nine runs per over.



His arrival will strengthen Rajasthan Royals' pace attack, with the experienced India quick potentially forming a new-ball partnership with England fast bowler Jofra Archer.



Meanwhile, Curran's move gives Lucknow Super Giants an additional all-round option. The England international has amassed 997 runs and taken 59 wickets in his IPL career till now.

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Siddharth's addition will also provide Rajasthan with another left-arm spin option ahead of the 2027 season.



The three-player trade marks another significant squad change ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, with franchises continuing to reshape their combinations before the upcoming campaign.

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