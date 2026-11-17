Nvidia has reached out to AI chip purchasers to warn them of legal action that both entities could face from the Remote Access Security Act, according to reports on Tuesday.

The proposed Remote Access Security Act (RASA), which has passed the US House of Representatives, seeks to restrict Chinese companies from remotely accessing restricted US chips through overseas facilities. The bill has not yet passed the Senate.

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The company stated that this act will facilitate the US goverment to decide who accesses cloud services, the same way that it controls physical hardware which may expose the purchaser and seller to the increased probability of being prosecuted, as per a CNBC report.

Nvidia further said that it would no longer sell its AI chips to buyers that have rent more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese firms. The firm also cin their upcoming contracts.

The regulatory authorities have diminshed dominion over entities who access these chips via cloud services hosted abroad.

The US government under Donald Trump alleged that Chinese company Moonshot AI was accessing Nvidia's AI chips by using data centres in East Asia. As per reports the firm pursued access to these chips through Europe-based data centres.

In a report titled 'The Icarus Files: What's Next For Nvidia And AI', Michael Cembalest of JPMorgan said Nvidia's share of future computing agreements with leading AI developers has fallen to 39%, from more than 80% during 2023-2025. The shift, he believes, comes as frontier AI labs increasingly look towards their own chips and competing suppliers.

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JPMorgan also flagged Nvidia's reliance on Chinese open-weight AI models, potential changes to its financing of AI companies and the implications of its leadership transition as key issues for investors.

JPMorgan said implementing RASA restrictions could require US authorities to make Asian cloud providers verify customers and obtain licences. The report also noted that Nvidia's revenue billed to customers with Singapore addresses increased from 8% to 22% in the years after US export controls took effect, before the company stopped disclosing the figures in July 2025.

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