China has threatened countermeasures against the US after Washington moved to close a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access advanced American artificial intelligence chips through overseas data centres.

According to state news agency Xinhua, China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the latest restrictions, accusing the US of economic coercion, abusing export controls and interfering with normal international trade and technological cooperation.

Responding to the US move, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Washington had repeatedly expanded the definition of national security to justify restrictions on China's technology sector.

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He also accused the US of using its export control framework to suppress the growth of Chinese high-tech industries, warning that the measures could undermine the legitimate interests of Chinese companies and disrupt global industrial and supply chains.

"China will take necessary steps to steadfastly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Guo said at a regular press briefing, according to Xinhua.

The warning came a day after the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced an interim final rule targeting remote access to advanced American semiconductors and computing infrastructure.

The move is aimed at preventing Chinese companies from bypassing existing export restrictions by renting computing capacity from data centres located in third countries.

Under the arrangement, companies could access powerful US-made AI chips without directly importing or owning the hardware, using overseas facilities to run advanced computing workloads. The latest restrictions seek to bring such access under Washington's export control framework.

The BIS said the US wanted to promote the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring sensitive computing capabilities were not used in ways that threaten national security.

The agency added that the rule was issued under the Department of Commerce, at the direction of the US Treasury Department and the National Security Council. The new framework introduces additional licensing requirements for exports, re-exports and transfers of advanced semiconductors involving Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil. Washington considers these destinations to carry a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.

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It also covers overseas data centres providing significant computing capacity to companies headquartered in China, Macau and other destinations classified under Country Group D:5 in US export regulations.

Suppliers that know their chips will be used by such facilities to provide computing services to these entities will need to secure US licences.

Existing data centres offering these services before the rule's publication will have 90 days from its effective date to obtain the required approvals if they want to continue operations.

However, certain commercial recommendation systems used by online retailers and social media platforms are exempt. Qualifying shipments to companies headquartered in the US, or with US-based ultimate parent companies, in the five designated countries are also exempt, subject to reporting requirements.

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