Ramayana has set a new second-weekend record at the Indian box office. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has recorded a higher second-weekend collection than Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 196 crore net in India between November 13 and November 15. The film surpassed Dhurandhar 2, which had recorded Rs 172.70 crore net during its second weekend.

Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday. The collection rose to Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 75 crore on Sunday. Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, earned Rs 41.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 62.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 68.10 crore on Sunday.

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Ramayana stayed ahead of Dhurandhar 2 on all three days. Its Saturday collection was also 51.6% higher than Friday.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Language-wise collection

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 158.50 crore net from Hindi during its second weekend, while Ramayana collected Rs 145.25 crore from its Hindi version.

Ramayana, however, had a much stronger contribution from its other language versions. Its Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions together collected Rs 50.75 crore during the second weekend. The same versions of Dhurandhar 2 contributed Rs 14.20 crore.

This helped Ramayana finish with the higher all-language collection despite Dhurandhar 2 having a bigger Hindi total.

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Ramayana beats Pushpa 2

Ramayana has also moved ahead of Pushpa 2 in the second-weekend comparison. As per Sacnilk data, the Allu Arjun-starrer collected Rs 176.30 crore net in India during its second weekend in December 2024.

With Rs 196 crore, Ramayana has recorded a higher second-weekend collection than Pushpa 2.

About The Films

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun, along with Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. Several actors from the first film return in the sequel, which follows Ranveer Singh's character as he continues his undercover mission in Karachi while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks.

Pushpa : The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Allu Arjun leads the cast as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh also starring. The 2024 action drama is the second film in the Pushpa franchise and follows Pushpa as he faces new challenges while continuing his involvement in the red sandalwood trade.

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