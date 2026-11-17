Ananya Panday is all set to return to the glamorous yet chaotic world of Bella ‘Bae' Chowdhary. After keeping fans waiting for two years, Call Me Bae is coming back with its second season, promising more drama, romance, friendships and unexpected twists. This time, the show will also feature some new faces.

Prime Video announced that Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere on December 17, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a fun video featuring Ananya Panday, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming season.

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Ananya Panday Announces Call Me Bae Season 2 Release Date

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Ananya gave fans a glimpse of her return as Bae. Dressed in a stylish outfit, the actor was seen lying on the roof of an autorickshaw in the clip.

She says, “I am Bae, I am here to slay. Eat, love and pray, seize the day.”

Ananya wrote, “Seize the day, because she's here to slayyyy again.” The announcement also confirmed the show's release date, leaving fans excited to see what Bae has been up to since the first season.

How Are Fans And Celebrities Reacting?

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who are looking forward to seeing Ananya reprise her popular character. “So excited for this Ananya best wishes,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Finally bae is back, yayyyy. Love u so much. U are amazing bae.” “Finally we got the date yayy!! CAN'T WAITTT,” said a user.

An individual remarked, “I have watched season one 25 times, @primevideoin you took so longg to release season 2!!!”

“So here we are again, blessed with our beautiful bae of sunshine,” posted a user.

An account commented, “First season was 10/10 superhit. New season look even better with bae getting her own show. I'm the most interested in love triangle between bae, Aggy and Nile. I hope Aggy wins.”

All About Call Me Bae season 2

Made under the direction of Collin D'Cunha, the second season promises more drama, romance and plenty of twists. Bae's love life is set to get messier than ever this time, putting both her heart and her much-loved Behen Code to the test.

The drama follows Bella ‘Bae' Chowdhary, a rich South Delhi girl, who finds herself starting from scratch after her family disowns her. As Bae tries to make a name for herself in the world of journalism in Mumbai, she also learns to navigate life, friendships, and relationships on her own terms.

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Besides Ananya Panday, the new season will bring together an ensemble cast of talented actors including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. Shruti Haasan is the latest addition to the cast.

As for its technical team, the eight-episode series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D'Cunha serve as executive producers. The show is created and co-written by Ishita Moitra. It also has Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana on its writing team.

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