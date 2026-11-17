As India shift their focus to the two-match Test series against New Zealand, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has warned Shubman Gill and Co. against underestimating the challenge ahead.

Despite the preparations and encouraging performances from some players in the lead-up to the series, Shastri believes the conditions in New Zealand will make the assignment a difficult one for the visitors.

During a discussion on the upcoming series, the host noted: "Ravi, they've got the runs. Sai Sudharsan's got the runs, Padikkal's got the runs, Jaiswal's got the runs. So, the batters who played the four-day games are looking good."

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In response, Shastri fired a crucial warning: "And those tracks are different from the Test matches."

Iterating further on his point, the former India coach explained: "In a Test match, you'll have grass. But the fact that they've got runs is handy. I think the openers become very important-KL Rahul and Jaiswal. Padikkal has had a good run, and Sai Sudharsan is a quality player. I think Rishabh Pant will play the first Test if he's fit.

"And then it's the bowling attack, because you've got Nitish Reddy ready there. You have four seamers, and I think it'll be touch-and-go as to which four you pick," Shastri asserted.

India have already completed their T20I and ODI assignments on the tour, with the attention now turning to red-ball cricket. The first Test will begin on November 19 in Wellington, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27.

Gill and senior batter KL Rahul were released from the ODI squad after the third match to prepare for the longer format. Meanwhile, several members of the Test squad, including Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, featured in the preparatory four-day series between India A and New Zealand A.

Both batters made the most of the opportunity. Padikkal finished as the leading run-scorer in the three-match series, scoring 326 runs at an average of 65.20.

Sudharsan also did well, where he accumulated 230 runs at an average of 46.20. Their performances have given the team management encouraging options ahead of the Test series.

Ravi Shastri Backs Anshul Kamboj

Shastri has also identified fast bowler Anshul Kamboj as a player who could prove valuable during the series. He believes India will need a bowler capable of delivering long spells and maintaining pressure, particularly when conditions become challenging.

“In a country like New Zealand, in Test match cricket, you will need a workhorse, and I think he is the man who could be your workhorse,” Shastri said on the Sony Sports Network.

He also highlighted Kamboj's ability to contribute with the bat and his accuracy as qualities that could make him useful in New Zealand.

India have several pace options to choose from ahead of the opening Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar are part of the updated Test squad.

Gurnoor was added after Kuldeep Yadav was released to return to domestic cricket.

"Between Jasprit, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Siraj, four out of those five will play. They will be joined by either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar as the primary spinner, one of those two will play," Shastri pointed out.

With Shubman Gill confirming that India will field four fast bowlers in the first Test, the competition for places in the attack is expected to be intense.

India Look To Strengthen WTC Final Hopes

The two-match series is very crucial for India in terms of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. India currently placed fourth on the WTC standings for 2025-27 and will be looking to get crucial points against New Zealand to boost their chances of reaching the final.

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The visitors will then head home for a five-Test series against Australia, meaning the New Zealand assignment is a crucial part of their remaining WTC campaign.

For Gill, the trick will be to find the right combination and ensure that India's preparations translate into performances when the Test series begins.

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