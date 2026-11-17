Holidays are meant to leave you with memories. A new place, a favourite meal, a random little discovery. And sometimes, even after you return home, weeks can pass, and you still find yourself thinking about something you experienced on that trip.

For Arushi Sachdeva and Chaman Raj, a holiday in Europe in 2016 left them with something far more lasting than a honeymoon memory. It gave them a business idea. The couple, madly in love, tasted a cookie. It was crisp around the edges but gooey and warm at the centre.

When they returned home, they couldn't simply find the kind of cookie they had tasted in Europe. That made them curious.

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Arushi and Chaman began looking for similar cookies in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, only to realise that the Indian market had very few options that matched what they had experienced abroad. Instead of treating that as a dead end, the couple saw it as a gap waiting to be filled.

They then built Dohful, a cookie brand that went on to gain a strong following in India. "The concept is European, but the flavours have been derived and perfected at Dohful," Arushi told The New Indian Express.

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In 2018, Dohful began as an online business. The couple started by selling their cookies online before expanding into physical outlets. Their journey took them to Hauz Khas and Noida, where the brand built a dedicated customer base around its freshly baked, soft-centred cookies. "Initially, we were uncertain about the necessity of a dedicated cookie store, but the overwhelming response at the Hauz Khas outlet boosted our confidence," the couple said.

Arushi, who is a self-taught chef, kept testing and tweaking the recipes until they got the texture and taste they were looking for. The aim was to recreate that soft, indulgent cookie experience they had discovered on their European holiday, but give it their own identity.

"In the 2.5 years since, we have grown to 26+ stores across NCR, baking over 2 lakh cookies every month and receiving a lot of love along the way," the couple mentioned on the official website.

As per the couple, they have "built a community of cookie lovers & everyday coffee drinkers who want to enjoy small indulgences in their everyday life".

For Arushi and Chaman, it was one cookie during a European honeymoon. They came back to India, couldn't find it here and decided to build it themselves.

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