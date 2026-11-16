55g of Sugar In Half A Litre: Why India Is Challenging Red Bull's 'Energy Drink' Label

The food safety regulator has questioned Red Bull's claim of being an 'energy drink', raising concerns that the beverage's sugar content could encourage excessive consumption and mislead consumers.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given the Austrian beverage maker seven days to explain why it should be allowed to continue using the 'energy drink' label.

At the heart of the regulator's concern is the amount of added sugar in the beverage. According to Reuters, Red Bull contains 11 grams of sugar per 100 ml, meaning a 500 ml can delivers approximately 55 grams of sugar. That is higher than the generally recommended daily sugar limit of 50 grams cited by the regulator.

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In its notice, the FSSAI questioned the nutritional composition of the drink, arguing that a substantial share of its declared energy comes from added sugar. It said the scientific and regulatory basis for positioning the product as an energy drink needed to be established.

The regulator also flagged the consumption advisory printed on the beverage, which states that intake should not exceed 500 ml a day. According to the FSSAI, this could give consumers the impression that drinking that quantity is safe, despite the sugar intake involved.

The latest notice adds another layer to an ongoing regulatory dispute that began in June, when the FSSAI moved against the use of the 'energy drink' label.

Reuters reported that Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Reliance Consumer have challenged the regulator's decision in the Delhi High Court, arguing that they were not given advance notice before the restrictions were imposed.

Red Bull secured temporary court protection allowing it to continue using the label. Its competitors, however, were directed to stop using the description after exhausting their existing inventory.

The FSSAI has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking a review of the interim relief granted to Red Bull, arguing that it gives the company an undue commercial advantage. The matter is scheduled to be heard in January.

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The regulatory scrutiny comes as India's energy drinks market continues to expand. According to Euromonitor, the market is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth of 12.6%, outpacing the US and China. Red Bull generated $130 million in revenue from India in 2024, more than twice its earnings four years earlier.

According to Reuters, health experts have raised concerns over the sugar, caffeine and taurine content of energy drinks. The scrutiny also comes amid tighter food safety checks across India, with regulators examining product labels, marketing claims and hygiene standards at restaurant chains.

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