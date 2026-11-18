India pacer Arshdeep Singh made significant progress in the latest update to the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, climbing 12 places to reach joint 19th among bowlers after the conclusion of the three-match series against New Zealand.



Arshdeep was among the biggest movers in the bowling rankings this week, which continue to be led by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry also made a notable jump, rising 15 places to share 12th position. His teammate Kyle Jamieson climbed 15 places to reach 45th.

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Meanwhile, England batter Tom Banton was among the biggest gainers in the ODI batting rankings following his match-winning century against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide.



Banton scored 121 off 99 deliveries, registering his second ODI hundred and helping England secure a series-equalling victory. The knock lifted him 34 places to a career-best 13th position in the batting rankings.



His England teammate Joe Root also returned to the top 10, moving up two places to ninth after scoring a half-century in the same match. India's Shubman Gill continues to hold the top spot in the ODI batting rankings.



England pacer Jofra Archer also returned to the top 10 among ODI bowlers. He gained four places to reach seventh after taking a wicket in each of the first two ODIs against Australia.

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Zimbabwe, Afghanistan Players Make Gains In Test Rankings

The latest Test rankings also saw notable movement from Zimbabwe and Afghanistan players following their closely contested series in Sharjah, which Zimbabwe won 2-0.



Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the biggest gainer among Test bowlers, climbing five places to share 16th position. He took six wickets in the decisive second Test and was named Player of the Match.



Zimbabwe spinner Graeme Cremer also made progress, rising six places to 65th in the bowling rankings.

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In the Test batting rankings, Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia climbed 20 places to 50th, while veteran batter Brendan Taylor moved up 40 places to 62nd.



Afghanistan all-rounder Naseer Maroofkhil also made an impressive entry into the rankings after a memorable Test debut. He scored a century and took seven wickets in the first innings of the match.



With that performance, Maroofkhil became only the fourth player in men's Test cricket history to achieve the feat. He entered the Test batting rankings at 93rd place and is joint 78th among bowlers.

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