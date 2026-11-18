Grand Theft Auto 6 has started unlocking around the world, and players in New Zealand are among the first to get their hands on it. Prediction market platform Kalshi said in a post on X on Wednesday evening that the game was “officially out in New Zealand”.

The game is unlocking at midnight local time in each region, which puts New Zealand, one of the first countries to enter a new day, near the front of the queue.

When Can Indians Play?

In India, GTA 6 will unlock at 12 am IST on Thursday, November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not yet announced a PC version.

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Players who pre-ordered the game have been able to pre-load it since November 10, but the files will stay locked until launch time. The Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999, and the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499 on the PlayStation Store.

PS5 Update Is Mandatory

PS5 owners need to do one more thing before they can play. Sony has rolled out a system software update that is required to run the game.

“Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI,” PlayStation Support said on X on November 17. It asked players to download the update before midnight on November 19 so they are ready on launch day.

The update, version 26.07-14.23.00, is about 1.2 GB to 1.3 GB in size and focuses on security and system stability. Sony has said it is needed both to play the game and to access its online features. GTA 6 is also getting a day-one patch, version 01.002.001, of around 602 MB.

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The system update should install on its own if automatic downloads are switched on. Otherwise, players can go to Settings on the PS5 home screen, select System, open System Software and choose System Software Update and Settings to start it manually.

Storage Space Needed

The game is big. PS5 players need at least 212 GB of free space, while the Xbox Series X|S version takes up roughly 209 GB.

Those who bought a boxed copy will find a download code inside rather than a disc. They will need to redeem it through the store to start downloading.

A Game 13 Years In The Making

GTA 6 arrives 13 years after its predecessor, and the excitement is showing. In India, electronics brand boAt has offered its employees an optional day off on launch day, while a school in Belfast is offering gaming vouchers to make sure students don't skip class.

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